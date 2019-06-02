Top Stories
Sun, 02 June 2019 at 2:31 am

Zendaya Pens Birthday Message to 'Weirdo' Tom Holland!

Zendaya is sending her birthday love to co-star and BFF Tom Holland!

The 22-year-old Euphoria actress took to Instagram on Saturday (June 1) to wish her Spider-Man co-star a happy birthday on his 23rd birthday.

“Happy birthday weirdo, thanks for being the wonderful person you are, we’re all very lucky to have you and your weirdness👍🏽 @tomholland2013,” Zendaya captioned the below photo of herself with Tom, co-star Jacob Batalon, and her assistant Darnell.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.
