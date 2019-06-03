Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 5:38 pm

Apple Reveals Trailer For Original Show 'For All Mankind' - Watch Now!

Apple is sharing the first full trailer for one of their upcoming original shows!

The alt-history drama series For All Mankind takes place in a world where the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union never ended.

It follows top NASA astronauts as the mission continues to land on the moon and beyond.

The series stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, and Jodi Balfour.

The show will be exclusively available on Apple TV Plus, which is set to launch later this year.

Check out the entire trailer…
