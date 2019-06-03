Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 7:17 pm

Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne Hit the Beach in Tulum

Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne Hit the Beach in Tulum

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne relax on a day bed while lounging on the beach on Sunday (June 2) in Tulum, Mexico.

The couple are enjoying a vacation in the sun together!

Ashley took to Instagram the next day to wish her BFF, filmmaker Izak Rappaport, a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to this guy who’s obsessed with me @izakr,” she captioned a slideshow of photos of them together. Izak commented, “Wow it’s one hundred percent the other way around Mrs slideshow.”
Photos: Backgrid
