Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne Hit the Beach in Tulum

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne relax on a day bed while lounging on the beach on Sunday (June 2) in Tulum, Mexico.

The couple are enjoying a vacation in the sun together!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Benson

Ashley took to Instagram the next day to wish her BFF, filmmaker Izak Rappaport, a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to this guy who’s obsessed with me @izakr,” she captioned a slideshow of photos of them together. Izak commented, “Wow it’s one hundred percent the other way around Mrs slideshow.”