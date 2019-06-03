Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk's Relationship

Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 9:46 pm

Barbara Palvin & Taylor Hill Step Out for CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Barbara Palvin & Taylor Hill Step Out for CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Barbara Palvin and Taylor Hill hit the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

Did you know that both Barbara and Taylor are Victoria’s Secret angels?

Barbara was recently named as one of the brand’s newest models. She walked the red carpet with fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg and wore a dress designed by her. So cool!

Presley Gerber was also in attendance at the event.

FYI: Barbara is wearing a DVF dress. Taylor is wearing Partow. Presley is wearing Sies Marjan.
Just Jared on Facebook
barbara palvin taylor hill cfda fashion awards 01
barbara palvin taylor hill cfda fashion awards 02
barbara palvin taylor hill cfda fashion awards 03
barbara palvin taylor hill cfda fashion awards 04
barbara palvin taylor hill cfda fashion awards 05

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, Barbara Palvin, CFDA Fashion Awards, Presley Gerber, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr