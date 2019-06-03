Barbara Palvin & Taylor Hill Step Out for CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Barbara Palvin and Taylor Hill hit the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

Did you know that both Barbara and Taylor are Victoria’s Secret angels?

Barbara was recently named as one of the brand’s newest models. She walked the red carpet with fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg and wore a dress designed by her. So cool!

Presley Gerber was also in attendance at the event.

FYI: Barbara is wearing a DVF dress. Taylor is wearing Partow. Presley is wearing Sies Marjan.