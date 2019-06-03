Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 6:01 pm

Bella Hadid Rocks Long Jean Jacket Dress Out in NYC

Bella Hadid Rocks Long Jean Jacket Dress Out in NYC

Bella Hadid wears a longer jean jacket dress while heading out of her apartment building in New York City on Monday afternoon (June 3).

The 22-year-old model was joined by a gal pal, who seemed to match her neon green aesthetic.

Bella completed her own look with hot neon green heels and neon green lined clear glasses.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Later tonight, Bella is expected to be attending the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, which honors excellence in fashion design, and have been called the “Oscars of fashion” by some.

Can’t wait to see what she wears this year!

FYI: Bella is wearing head-to-toe Fenty.
