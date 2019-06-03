Beyonce Drops New Clip of Nala Speaking in 'The Lion King'

Beyonce has released a new clip from the upcoming remake of The Lion King, featuring her voicing the role of Nala!

“Simba, you have to take your place as King. We need you. Come home,” Beyonce can be heard saying during the 30-second clip.

The clip also features quick shots of footage from the movie, which will hit theaters on July 19.

Also starring in the movie are Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon.

