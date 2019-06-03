Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 12:52 am

Bradley Cooper Heads to a Beach Party in Malibu

Bradley Cooper Heads to a Beach Party in Malibu

Bradley Cooper chats with a friend as they arrive at a beach party on Sunday afternoon (June 2) in Malibu, Calif.

The 44-year-old Grammy-winning actor looked cool in an olive-colored Philadelphia Eagles hoodie, gray pants, and a backwards baseball hat as he spent the day at the beach with some friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

Later this month, Bradley and Carey Mulligan will be taking part in the Philadelphia Orchestra’s performance of Leonard Bernstein‘s Candide.

Check out the latest photos of Bradley Cooper in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper heads to a beach party in malibu 01
bradley cooper heads to a beach party in malibu 02
bradley cooper heads to a beach party in malibu 03
bradley cooper heads to a beach party in malibu 04
bradley cooper heads to a beach party in malibu 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bradley Cooper

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shia LaBeouf grabs lunch with mystery brunette in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Liam Payne is opening up about his time in One Direction - Just Jared Jr
  • Noah Cyrus just went topless on Instagram - TooFab
  • Get the latest scoop on The Kissing Booth sequel - Just Jared Jr