Bradley Cooper Heads to a Beach Party in Malibu

Bradley Cooper chats with a friend as they arrive at a beach party on Sunday afternoon (June 2) in Malibu, Calif.

The 44-year-old Grammy-winning actor looked cool in an olive-colored Philadelphia Eagles hoodie, gray pants, and a backwards baseball hat as he spent the day at the beach with some friends.

Later this month, Bradley and Carey Mulligan will be taking part in the Philadelphia Orchestra’s performance of Leonard Bernstein‘s Candide.

