'Captain Marvel' Directors Reveal Cool Deleted Scene Involving Jude Law's Yon-Rogg

The Captain Marvel Blu-ray and DVD will be released on June 11 and the directors of the film are opening up about a deleted scene you can watch if you buy it!

“I think the scene where Jude [Law] visits his Supreme Intelligence is really fun – I think it’s on the deleted scenes – and it’s just one of those delicious after scenes where Jude Law is playing both characters and being both brutal and vulnerable in the same space,” co-director Anna Boden said in an interview with CinemaBlend.

“Yon-Rogg, of course he’s himself when he visits the Supreme Intelligence,” co-director Ryan Fleck added.

Anna added, “Because you see the person who you admire the most, right?”

In the movie, Vers (Brie Larson) sees Dr. Wendy Lawson/Mar-Vell when she visits the Kree Supreme Intelligence as that is the person she most admires.

Yon-Rogg is so full of himself that he sees himself while visiting the Supreme Intelligence.