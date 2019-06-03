Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 6:04 pm

'Captain Marvel' Directors Reveal Cool Deleted Scene Involving Jude Law's Yon-Rogg

'Captain Marvel' Directors Reveal Cool Deleted Scene Involving Jude Law's Yon-Rogg

The Captain Marvel Blu-ray and DVD will be released on June 11 and the directors of the film are opening up about a deleted scene you can watch if you buy it!

“I think the scene where Jude [Law] visits his Supreme Intelligence is really fun – I think it’s on the deleted scenes – and it’s just one of those delicious after scenes where Jude Law is playing both characters and being both brutal and vulnerable in the same space,” co-director Anna Boden said in an interview with CinemaBlend.

“Yon-Rogg, of course he’s himself when he visits the Supreme Intelligence,” co-director Ryan Fleck added.

Anna added, “Because you see the person who you admire the most, right?”

In the movie, Vers (Brie Larson) sees Dr. Wendy Lawson/Mar-Vell when she visits the Kree Supreme Intelligence as that is the person she most admires.

Yon-Rogg is so full of himself that he sees himself while visiting the Supreme Intelligence.
Photos: Disney/Marvel
