Christina Aguilera's Kids Watched Her Vegas Concert!

Christina Aguilera just launched her The Xperience residency in Las Vegas and her family was there to support her!

The 38-year-old entertainer’s longtime love Matthew Rutler was in the crowd with their four-year-old daughter Summer Rain and her 11-year-old son Max.

Christina‘s kids arrived in Vegas over the weekend and attended the show on Saturday night (June 1).

“They showed up for the first time before opening night, I was like ‘wahhh,’” she told Extra. “They did [see the show], not the first night… They saw the show the second night, my son absorbs everything, he is very musical, he actually has a great voice.”

“When I see them here, I want them to have a fun time, I think they are very taken with all the visuals, the effects, confetti, all that good stuff,” she said. “They enjoy it.”

Make sure to check out the show’s awesome set list!