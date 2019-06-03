Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk's Relationship

Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 10:30 pm

Christina Aguilera's Kids Watched Her Vegas Concert!

Christina Aguilera's Kids Watched Her Vegas Concert!

Christina Aguilera just launched her The Xperience residency in Las Vegas and her family was there to support her!

The 38-year-old entertainer’s longtime love Matthew Rutler was in the crowd with their four-year-old daughter Summer Rain and her 11-year-old son Max.

Christina‘s kids arrived in Vegas over the weekend and attended the show on Saturday night (June 1).

“They showed up for the first time before opening night, I was like ‘wahhh,’” she told Extra. “They did [see the show], not the first night… They saw the show the second night, my son absorbs everything, he is very musical, he actually has a great voice.”

“When I see them here, I want them to have a fun time, I think they are very taken with all the visuals, the effects, confetti, all that good stuff,” she said. “They enjoy it.”

Make sure to check out the show’s awesome set list!
Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 01
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 02
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 03
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 04
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 05
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 06
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 07
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 08
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 09
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 10
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 11
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 12
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 13
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 14
christina aguilera kids watched her vegas concert 15

Credit: Denise Truscello; Photos: Getty, WENN, Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Christina Aguilera, Matthew Rutler, Max Bratman, Summer Rutler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr