Mon, 03 June 2019 at 10:25 pm

Ciara & Bebe Rexha Show Their Style at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Ciara and Bebe Rexha hit the pink carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The two musicians stepped out at the event on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ciara

Ciara looked stunning in a black off the shoulder gown with eyelet cutouts.

Meanwhile, Bebe opted for a short, black sequined dress with a plunging neckline.

“On the way to the @cfda awards with my bad b**ches. Thank you @angelysbalek for having me,” Bebe wrote on her Instagram.

FYI: Ciara is wearing Vera Wang. Bebe is wearing Angelys Balek.

Photos: Getty
