Mon, 03 June 2019 at 8:32 pm

Diane Kruger Joins Longtime Friend Jason Wu at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Diane Kruger looks lovely on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress joined her longtime friend Jason Wu at the event.

Diane has joined the cast of the upcoming female-led spy thriller 355, also starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing.

“I’m so ecstatic to have an actress of her caliber to round out this extraordinary cast,” director Simon Kinberg told Variety.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Jason Wu dress.
Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
