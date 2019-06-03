Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 10:00 am

Donald & Ivanka Trump Meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace!

Donald & Ivanka Trump Meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace!

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace this morning (May 3), the first day of their two-day state visit to England.

The President of the United States and the First Lady arrived by Marine One on the palace lawn and were welcomed by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

While arriving to meet The Queen, they received a royal gun salute as Trump‘s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband Jared Kushner looked from above on the balcony.

President Trump‘s state visit will also include lunch with The Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before traveling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
