Mon, 03 June 2019 at 2:44 am

Drake & Shawn Mendes Support Toronto Raptors at NBA Finals 2019!

Drake & Shawn Mendes Support Toronto Raptors at NBA Finals 2019!

Drake and Shawn Mendes are supporting their hometown basketball team at the 2019 NBA Finals!

The 32-year-old “Hotline Bling” performer and the 20-year-old “In My Blood” singer spent the night sitting court side at the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors game on Sunday night (June 2) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Drake and Shawn – both from Toronto – were seen hanging out during the game as they cheered on the Raptors.

The Warriors ended up beating the Raptors 109 to 104. The series is now tied 1-1.

Photos: Getty
Getty
