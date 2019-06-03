Mon, 03 June 2019 at 3:11 pm
Fergie Is Changing Her Name After Josh Duhamel Divorce
- Fergie is changing her name – TMZ
- Lili Reinhart endured a scary incident this weekend – Just Jared Jr
- Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk headed for a split? – Lainey Gossip
- Find out what Donald Trump did with the royal family today – DListed
- Priyanka Chopra is sticking up for her BFF – TooFab
- Find out who Jesse Williams will be playing on Broadway – Towleroad
- Who was the first person to listen to the new Jonas Brothers music? – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook