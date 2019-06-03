Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 9:39 am

'Grey's Anatomy' Cut This Story Line After It Leaked

Grey’s Anatomy planned to cast a potential love interest for Meredith Grey in season 14…but quickly cut that story line after it leaked.

The news was confirmed by executive producer Krista Vernoff in a new interview.

“[TVLine’s] Michael Ausiello found out that we were casting a European scientist as a potential love interest for Meredith [Ellen Pompeo],” Krista told EW. “When that got leaked, I went into the writers’ room and said, ‘That’s not interesting to me anymore. What else could this character be?’”

And Krista also answered who that “love interest” character morphed into after the leak.

“That character became Marie Cerone [Rachel Ticotin], the old friend of Meredith’s mom [Kate Burton],” Krista added. “It was a much more interesting story than some temporary love interest. We changed it because we wanted to thwart expectations.”
