Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk's Relationship

Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 6:25 pm

Hailey Bieber Shows Off Toned Abs While On a Smoothie Run

Hailey Bieber Shows Off Toned Abs While On a Smoothie Run

Hailey Bieber meets up with a friend as they head for a smoothie together on Monday afternoon (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old model showed off her toned abs in an extreme crop top while heading to the smoothie shop.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

Over the weekend, Hailey was spotted out with her musician husband, Justin Bieber.

Together, they picked up some snacks from a small store before Hailey shared a sweet note on her Instagram about Justin, calling him her “safe place. happy place.”
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey bieber tea run pal toned physique 01
hailey bieber tea run pal toned physique 02
hailey bieber tea run pal toned physique 03
hailey bieber tea run pal toned physique 04
hailey bieber tea run pal toned physique 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: hailey bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr