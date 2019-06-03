Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 10:11 pm

Harrison Ford Went Skydiving Because His Son Wanted To Do It!

Harrison Ford Went Skydiving Because His Son Wanted To Do It!

Harrison Ford sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (June 4).

The legendary actor, who voices a role in The Secret Life of Pets 2, opened up about recently going skydiving in New Zealand.

“Because [my son] Liam said he wanted to do it,” Harrison said when asked why he did it. “It was fun. It was great. I did like it.”

Harrison said that he wasn’t nervous before jumping out of the plane and that he was actually “looking forward to it.” He wants to do it again and will even do the training so that he doesn’t need someone to accompany him.
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
