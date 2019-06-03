Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 10:54 pm

Heidi Klum & Ashley Graham Step Out For at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Heidi Klum was shimmering on the pink carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 46-year-old model and television personality stepped out at the event on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

“Honored to be your date tonight @gillesmendel @j_mendel for the #CFDAAwards!” Heidi wrote on her Instagram.

She was also joined at the award ceremony by models Ashley Graham, Halima Aden, Cindy Bruna, Devon Windsor and Maria Borges.

FYI: Heidi is wearing J. Mendel. Ashley is wearing Christian Siriano. Halima is wearing Tommy Hilfiger. Devon is wearing Kobi Halperin.
Photos: Getty
