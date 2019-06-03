Heidi Klum & Ashley Graham Step Out For at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Heidi Klum was shimmering on the pink carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 46-year-old model and television personality stepped out at the event on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

“Honored to be your date tonight @gillesmendel @j_mendel for the #CFDAAwards!” Heidi wrote on her Instagram.

She was also joined at the award ceremony by models Ashley Graham, Halima Aden, Cindy Bruna, Devon Windsor and Maria Borges.

FYI: Heidi is wearing J. Mendel. Ashley is wearing Christian Siriano. Halima is wearing Tommy Hilfiger. Devon is wearing Kobi Halperin.