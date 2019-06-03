Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 6:46 pm

Helena Bonham Carter Couples Up With Boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe

Helena Bonham Carter Couples Up With Boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe

Helena Bonham Carter has a new man in her life!

The 54-year-old actress was spotted spending time with 32-year-old boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe on Monday afternoon (June 3) in New York City.

The couple were spotted walking arm-in-arm as they did some shopping at Citarella.

Helena and Rye, who is a professor, reportedly met at the wedding of a mutual friend last summer.

They have been seen together on several occasions and recently spent her birthday together.

Helena was previously married to Tim Burton with whom she shares 15-year-old son Billy and 11-year-old daughter Nell.
