Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 3:42 pm

James Holzhauer Reacts to Losing on 'Jeopardy' During His 33rd Episode

James Holzhauer‘s record-breaking run as a Jeopardy! winner is coming to an end tonight.

Footage has leaked from the episode showing that the 34-year-old professional sports gambler will come in second place during his 33rd appearance on the show.

James was expected to break Ken Jennings‘ record $2.52 million winnings during his 74-game winning streak, but he fell short and lost to librarian Emma Boettcher.

“Nobody likes to lose,” James said in an interview with The New York Times. “But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show. So I don’t feel bad about it.”

“I lost to a really top-level competitor,” he added. “She played a perfect game. And that was what it took to beat me.”

James took to Twitter and joked that he shouldn’t have invited Drake to the taping.
Photos: Getty
