James Holzhauer's Leaked 'Jeopardy' Footage Seemingly Confirms Status Of His Legendary Run

If you don’t know, Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer has made headlines for his amazing run on the game show, earning $2.3 million in 32 consecutive episodes.

However, leaked footage of an episode – which has not been confirmed as real by producers on the show – seems to indicate his run may end tonight.

In the episode, James and fellow contestant Emma Boettcher both answer the final Jeopardy question correctly, but Emma wagers more and wins.

While Jeopardy producers have not commented on the verity of the footage, James seemed to confirm the news with a cryptic tweet of his own.

A fan tweeted at James, writing, “Just walked into a bar that’s playing @Jeopardy reruns on every TV. No pressure, @James_Holzhauer…” to which James responded, “If it’s a rerun, I probably got this,” indicating a loss may be coming soon.

FYI: The footage above is from a past episode, and is not the leaked footage!