Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 10:40 am

Jay-Z Is Officially a Billionaire!

Jay-Z is officially a billionaire.

The 49-year-old entertainer is actually the very first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire, and he’s being highlighted by Forbes for his accomplishment.

Forbes points out that Jay-Z has amassed his huge fortune via lots of enterprises including liquor, art, real estate, and stakes in companies like Uber, in addition to his successful career.

The magazine went on to point out exactly how much money he has earned from each of his wise investments.

Click inside to see the full breakdown of how much Jay-Z has earned…

Jay-Z’s Business Earnings

Armand de Brignac champagne
$310 million

Cash & investments, including a stake in Uber worth an estimated $70 million
$220 million

D’Ussé cognac
$100 million

Tidal streaming service
$100 million

Roc Nation
$75 million

Music catalog
$75 million

Art collection
$70 million

Real estate
$50 million
Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for NAACP
Posted to: Jay Z

