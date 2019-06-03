Jennifer Lopez Shares A Kiss With Alex Rodriguez at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019
Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!
The 49-year-old entertainer coupled up with fiance Alex Rodriguez on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.
Jennifer showed off her toned abs in the two piece outfit, which was hand-embellished with 43,200 crystals.
During the event, Jennifer is set to be honored with the highly coveted Fashion Icon Award.
Congratulations Jennifer!
FYI: Jennifer is wearing Ralph Lauren with Harry Winston jewelry.