Jennifer Lopez Shares A Kiss With Alex Rodriguez at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 49-year-old entertainer coupled up with fiance Alex Rodriguez on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer showed off her toned abs in the two piece outfit, which was hand-embellished with 43,200 crystals.

During the event, Jennifer is set to be honored with the highly coveted Fashion Icon Award.

Congratulations Jennifer!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Ralph Lauren with Harry Winston jewelry.