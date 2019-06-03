Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 8:57 pm

Jennifer Lopez Shares A Kiss With Alex Rodriguez at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Jennifer Lopez Shares A Kiss With Alex Rodriguez at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely stunning at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 49-year-old entertainer coupled up with fiance Alex Rodriguez on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

Jennifer showed off her toned abs in the two piece outfit, which was hand-embellished with 43,200 crystals.

During the event, Jennifer is set to be honored with the highly coveted Fashion Icon Award.

Congratulations Jennifer!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing Ralph Lauren with Harry Winston jewelry.
