Joe Jonas Apologized to Diplo For Saying He Ruined Wedding

Diplo revealed that Joe Jonas apologized to him for saying he ruined his May 1 wedding to Sophie Turner.

“I didn’t know it was a serious wedding. I really didn’t know it was going on,” Diplo said during an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “I didn’t know I was like the only person recording this thing.”

“There was a story that came out that he was like mad about me. He called me today to apologize,” Diplo added. “Guess I’m ruining it now because I was going to continue to have beef with him. Pay attention to me and Jonas’ beef because I’m coming for him.”