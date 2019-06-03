Jonas Brothers Are Joined By Their Wives at 'Chasing Happiness' L.A. Premiere!

The Jonas Brothers hit the red carpet with their wives at the premiere of their documentary Chasing Happiness on Monday (June 3) at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles.

The guys were joined by Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas at the event.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin were also seen posing for photos with their parents.

Chasing Happiness is available to watch NOW if you have an Amazon Prime membership. The documentary tells the story of the band’s meteoric rise to fame until a surprising and painful breakup led the brothers down very different paths.

Earlier in the day, Nick, Joe, and Priyanka were spotted shopping at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. See those photos in the gallery!

FYI: The brothers are all wearing Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. Danielle is wearing a Lexi Clothing dress.

30+ pictures inside of the Jonas Brothers at the premiere…