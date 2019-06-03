Justin Hartley & Wife Chrishell Couple Up for Critics' Choice Real TV Awards 2019

Justin Hartley and wife Chrishell are all smiles on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday night (June 2) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old This Is Us actor looked handsome in a bright, blue suit while the 37-year-old former All My Children actress donned a metallic, silver dress for the awards show.

Other stars stepping out for the awards show included Lisa Kudrow, Leah Remini, Bindi Irwin with mom Terri and brother Robert, RuPaul, Alfonso Ribeiro, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and producer fiance Randall Emmett, The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood, Tiding Up star Marie Kondo, Giuliana Rancic, Joey Fatone and wife Kelly Baldwin, The Real co-host Loni Love, and Jack Osbourne.

FYI: Chrishell is wearing a Jovani dress and Sarah Flint shoes.

