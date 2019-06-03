Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 1:55 am

Justin Hartley & Wife Chrishell Couple Up for Critics' Choice Real TV Awards 2019

Justin Hartley and wife Chrishell are all smiles on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday night (June 2) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 42-year-old This Is Us actor looked handsome in a bright, blue suit while the 37-year-old former All My Children actress donned a metallic, silver dress for the awards show.

Other stars stepping out for the awards show included Lisa Kudrow, Leah Remini, Bindi Irwin with mom Terri and brother Robert, RuPaul, Alfonso Ribeiro, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and producer fiance Randall Emmett, The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood, Tiding Up star Marie Kondo, Giuliana Rancic, Joey Fatone and wife Kelly Baldwin, The Real co-host Loni Love, and Jack Osbourne.

FYI: Chrishell is wearing a Jovani dress and Sarah Flint shoes.

25+ pictures inside of the stars at the awards event…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alfonso Ribeiro, Bindi Irwin, Chrishell Stause, Colton Underwood, Giuliana Rancic, Jack Osbourne, Joey Fatone, Justin Hartley, Kelly Baldwin, Lala Kent, Leah Remini, Lisa Kudrow, Loni Love, Marie Kondo, Randall Emmett, Robert Irwin, RuPaul, Terri Irwin

