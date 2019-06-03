Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for a photo with Queen Elizabeth II during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday (June 3) in London, England.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also posed for photos with the President and First Lady, but Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed in the background and skipped the photo op.

Kate, accompanied by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and William, accompanied by Prime Minister Theresa May, both walked in the royal procession into the main ballroom at the palace.

Also in attendance were Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as Trump‘s three other adult children – Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany.

You can watch a video of the procession into the banquet right here.

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and the Lover’s Knot tiara. Melania is wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown.