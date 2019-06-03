Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 4:48 pm

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for a photo with Queen Elizabeth II during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday (June 3) in London, England.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also posed for photos with the President and First Lady, but Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed in the background and skipped the photo op.

Kate, accompanied by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and William, accompanied by Prime Minister Theresa May, both walked in the royal procession into the main ballroom at the palace.

Also in attendance were Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as Trump‘s three other adult children – Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany.

You can watch a video of the procession into the banquet right here.

FYI: Kate is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and the Lover’s Knot tiara. Melania is wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown.

Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 01
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 02
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 03
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 04
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 05
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 06
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 07
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 08
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 09
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 10
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 11
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 12
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 13
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 14
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 15
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 16
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 17
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 18
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 19
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 20
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 21
kate middleton prince william at donald trump royal visit 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camilla Bowles, Donald Trump, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr