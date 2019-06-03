Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 1:01 pm

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fans After 'KUWTK' Blurs Tristan Thompson's Face

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fans After 'KUWTK' Blurs Tristan Thompson's Face

Tristan Thompson‘s face was blurred during his latest appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday (June 2), and Khloe Kardashian is responding to fans who want to know why.

When one fan asked why his face was blurred, Khloe responded, “Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know 🤷🏼‍♀️ #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out.”

Later, she responded to another fan saying, “We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK.”

Khloe and Tristan broke up earlier this year after she caught him cheating again.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr