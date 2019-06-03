Khloe Kardashian Responds to Fans After 'KUWTK' Blurs Tristan Thompson's Face

Tristan Thompson‘s face was blurred during his latest appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday (June 2), and Khloe Kardashian is responding to fans who want to know why.

When one fan asked why his face was blurred, Khloe responded, “Wait? It is!?!?? I did not even notice that. I don’t know 🤷🏼‍♀️ #KUWTK well, you obviously know who it is LOL so I don’t know what the point of that is. I’ll find out.”

Later, she responded to another fan saying, “We obviously didn’t do anything. He might not have signed a waiver to show those images. Why would I want to blur his face? I’m not hiding his identity LOL #KUWTK.”

Khloe and Tristan broke up earlier this year after she caught him cheating again.