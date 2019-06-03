Khloe Kardashian Speaks Candidly About Tristan Thompson's First Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian opened up about Tristan Thompson‘s first cheating scandal on last night’s episode Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The episode – which took place in November of 2018 – found Khloe speaking to her BFF Malika Haqq, who asked if she was still in love with Tristan. Tristan‘s first cheating scandal took place in April of 2018, just two days before she gave birth to their daughter True.

Khloe said, “I am in love. I know I love him. But still, I’m not going to act like nothing’s wrong.”

“I’m not going to force [change],” Khloe added. “He counts — ‘It’s been seven months.’ I’m like, ‘So it’s been seven months.’ I’m allowed to do things when I want to do it. But he also needs to know your one stupid weekend or whatever you did, look what it did to three years of a relationship. It just demolished it. So was that worth it for you?”

“I appreciate the efforts he has put in and he does self-help and therapy and whatever he does for himself, I really am grateful for that,” Khloe added. “And he knows I’m still trying. I don’t have to come [to Cleveland]. That’s a huge responsibility and a weight on my shoulders to come back and forth. If I didn’t feel anything, I wouldn’t be here. But I still have to get to the next phase and then we’ll get there.‘“

Khloe added, “I’ve always been someone who’s like, ‘Don’t sit in your sorrow. It is what it is, so let’s just face the facts and move on.”

“We’re working through things,” she concluded. “But I’ve also dealt with situations where I’ve ignored it. Like, ‘I forgave, so I’m moving on.’ I acted like nothing happened and that did nothing for my partner.”

Khloe and Tristan split up a few months later after he was caught cheating again – this time with Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods.