Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 8:06 pm

Laura Harrier Is Red Hot in Khaite at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Laura Harrier Is Red Hot in Khaite at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Laura Harrier walks the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress, best known for BlacKkKlansman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, was seen snapping a selfie inside the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Harrier

Laura walked the carpet with Khaite designer Cate Holstein and brand consultant Vanessa Traina.

Next up for Laura will be the release of her indie movie Balance, Not Symmetry.

FYI: Laura is wearing head-to-toe Khaite.
Photos: Getty
