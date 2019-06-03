Laura Harrier Is Red Hot in Khaite at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Laura Harrier walks the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

The 29-year-old actress, best known for BlacKkKlansman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, was seen snapping a selfie inside the event.

Laura walked the carpet with Khaite designer Cate Holstein and brand consultant Vanessa Traina.

Next up for Laura will be the release of her indie movie Balance, Not Symmetry.

FYI: Laura is wearing head-to-toe Khaite.