Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Becomes Longest Running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 in 2019!

Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus has just broke a brand new record!

The hit track is on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a ninth week as of today (June 3), according to the chart company.

“Old Town Road” is now the chart’s longest reign this year, passing Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings,” which dominated for eight weeks beginning with its debut at No. 1 on the list dated Feb. 2.

Other major chart moments this week include Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy,” which reaches a new peak of No. 2, as well as Khalid‘s new No. 3 peak with “Talk.”