Lin-Manuel Miranda & Melissa Barrera Kick Off 'In The Heights' Production!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 1:43 pm

The cast and crew of In the Heights are officially on the move!

Director Lin-Manuel Miranda and leading star Melissa Barrera were spotted chatting on set of In the Heights movie for the first time with a crew of dancers on Monday morning (May 3) after filming a big dance number in downtown Manhattan of New York City.

Melissa, 28, stars as Vanessa in the film production.

The In The Heights film is anticipated to be released in June 2020. Other stars include Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Dascha Polanco.
