Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Head To Ibiza For Vacation

Louis Tomlinson follows girlfriend Eleanor Calder as they meet up with some friends over the weekend in Ibiza, Spain.

The cute couple grabbed a bite to eat with their pals, after they were spotted exploring on the rocky coastline of the tropical island.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

For their adventure, Eleanor kept it cute in an all-white outfit and a chic brown crossbody purse.

If you missed it, Louis and Eleanor were seen out in Italy just a few days before.