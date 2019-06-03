Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Head To Ibiza For Vacation
Louis Tomlinson follows girlfriend Eleanor Calder as they meet up with some friends over the weekend in Ibiza, Spain.
The cute couple grabbed a bite to eat with their pals, after they were spotted exploring on the rocky coastline of the tropical island.
For their adventure, Eleanor kept it cute in an all-white outfit and a chic brown crossbody purse.
If you missed it, Louis and Eleanor were seen out in Italy just a few days before.