Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 11:33 am

Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Head To Ibiza For Vacation

Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor Calder Head To Ibiza For Vacation

Louis Tomlinson follows girlfriend Eleanor Calder as they meet up with some friends over the weekend in Ibiza, Spain.

The cute couple grabbed a bite to eat with their pals, after they were spotted exploring on the rocky coastline of the tropical island.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

For their adventure, Eleanor kept it cute in an all-white outfit and a chic brown crossbody purse.

If you missed it, Louis and Eleanor were seen out in Italy just a few days before.
Just Jared on Facebook
louis tomlinson eleanor calder ibiza rocks 01
louis tomlinson eleanor calder ibiza rocks 02
louis tomlinson eleanor calder ibiza rocks 03
louis tomlinson eleanor calder ibiza rocks 04
louis tomlinson eleanor calder ibiza rocks 05

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Eleanor Calder, Louis Tomlinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr