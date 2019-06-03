Lucifer's Tom Ellis Is Married to Meaghan Oppenheimer!

Tom Ellis, known for his work in the leading role of Netflix’s Lucifer, got married on Sunday (June 2) to Meaghan Oppenheimer!

The 40-year-old actor and 33-year-old screenwriter have been together since 2015.

Tom and Meaghan both confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts by posting wedding photos!

“My new wife @moppyoppenheimer was a little unsure about my choice of transport for the honeymoon 🤗 thank you to everyone who made our special day so precious #happy #married photo by @mibellephotographers ❤️,” Tom posted alongside a photo of him and his new wife next to a row boat.

See the photo the new bride posted as well!

Congrats to the happy couple!

