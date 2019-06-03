Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 9:55 am

'Magic: The Gathering' Series Heading to Netflix!

A brand new Magic: The Gathering animated series is heading to Netflix!

Joe and Anthony Russo – aka the Russo brothers – are going to be heading up the series.

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” the Russo brothers said in a statement to Variety.

If you don’t know, Magic: The Gathering was originally a card game released in 1993. Since that time, the game has become a digital game, an esports league, comic book series, and a best-selling novel.
Photos: Netflix
