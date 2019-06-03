Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Take Home Accessory Designers of the Year at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 11:17 pm

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen showed their signature style while attending the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 32-year-old fashion designers hit the pink carpet at the event on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

During the award ceremony, Mary-Kate and Ashley took home the award for Accessory Designer of the Year for their line The Row.

Mary-Kate and Ashley have previously won the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2012 and 2015, and they also won Accessories Designer of the Year in 2014 and 2018.
