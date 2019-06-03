Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Take Home Accessory Designers of the Year at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen showed their signature style while attending the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

The 32-year-old fashion designers hit the pink carpet at the event on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mary-Kate Olsen

During the award ceremony, Mary-Kate and Ashley took home the award for Accessory Designer of the Year for their line The Row.

Mary-Kate and Ashley have previously won the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2012 and 2015, and they also won Accessories Designer of the Year in 2014 and 2018.