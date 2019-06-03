Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 7:00 pm

Matt Bomer Continued Skiing Even After Breaking His Leg!

Matt Bomer Continued Skiing Even After Breaking His Leg!

Matt Bomer sits down for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Monday (June 3).

The 41-year-old actor, who was there to promote his new movie Papi Chulo, opened up about how he broke his leg on a ski trip, but continued skiing on it anyways.

“I was trying to get out of the way of some little kids in front of me and my leg went the wrong way,” Matt said. “Ironically, it was the first time I’d ever taken lessons and I broke my leg.”

“But my husband [Simon Halls] and one of our 11-year-olds were waiting at the bottom of the hill and I was like, ‘I’m not going down on that red toboggan.’ My pride got in the way and I didn’t want to scare them,” Matt said. “They had skied ahead of me and they were down there and I was like, ‘What do I do?!’ And so I just got back on the ski with a broken leg and skied down the hill with a broken leg.”

“I looked at my husband and went, ‘I’m injured, I’m injured.’ And he knew,” Matt added.

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
