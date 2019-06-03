Melissa Benoist Enjoys Coffee Date with Fiance Chris Wood in LA

Melissa Benoist hangs onto Chris Wood‘s arm while out on a stroll on Monday afternoon (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The former Supergirl co-stars and recently engaged couple walked arm in arm while heading to a local coffee shop for a cute afternoon date.

If you missed it, Melissa stepped out at the Dior Backstage party just last month looking totally chic.

