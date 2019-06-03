Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 7:05 pm

Melissa Benoist Enjoys Coffee Date with Fiance Chris Wood in LA

Melissa Benoist Enjoys Coffee Date with Fiance Chris Wood in LA

Melissa Benoist hangs onto Chris Wood‘s arm while out on a stroll on Monday afternoon (June 3) in Los Angeles.

The former Supergirl co-stars and recently engaged couple walked arm in arm while heading to a local coffee shop for a cute afternoon date.

If you missed it, Melissa stepped out at the Dior Backstage party just last month looking totally chic.

See the cute pics of Melissa with Chris in the gallery inside!
