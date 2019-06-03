Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 1:21 am

Mindy Kaling Says She Felt Like the 'Least Famous Person' at Met Gala 2019 - Watch!

Mindy Kaling Says She Felt Like the 'Least Famous Person' at Met Gala 2019 - Watch!

Mindy Kaling is bringing the laughs to Ellen!

The 39-year-old actress stopped by the show to promote her upcoming movie Late Night, which is out in theaters on Friday, June 7th.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mindy Kaling

During her interview, Mindy chatted about attending the 2019 Met Gala, where she says she felt like “the least famous person there.”

“Everyone there is like a European billionaire, who don’t watch American sitcoms or anything,” Mindy explains. “And they just sit you next to some random person and I have to like explain my deal to them. And they don’t get it, and they’re like, ‘So you are, oh Harry Styles‘ publicist?’”

You can catch Mindy‘s full interview on Ellen on Monday, June 3!
Just Jared on Facebook
mindy kaling least famous person at met gala 01
mindy kaling least famous person at met gala 02
mindy kaling least famous person at met gala 03
mindy kaling least famous person at met gala 04
mindy kaling least famous person at met gala 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Mindy Kaling, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shia LaBeouf grabs lunch with mystery brunette in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Liam Payne is opening up about his time in One Direction - Just Jared Jr
  • Noah Cyrus just went topless on Instagram - TooFab
  • Get the latest scoop on The Kissing Booth sequel - Just Jared Jr