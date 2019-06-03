Mindy Kaling Says She Felt Like the 'Least Famous Person' at Met Gala 2019 - Watch!

Mindy Kaling is bringing the laughs to Ellen!

The 39-year-old actress stopped by the show to promote her upcoming movie Late Night, which is out in theaters on Friday, June 7th.

During her interview, Mindy chatted about attending the 2019 Met Gala, where she says she felt like “the least famous person there.”

“Everyone there is like a European billionaire, who don’t watch American sitcoms or anything,” Mindy explains. “And they just sit you next to some random person and I have to like explain my deal to them. And they don’t get it, and they’re like, ‘So you are, oh Harry Styles‘ publicist?’”

You can catch Mindy‘s full interview on Ellen on Monday, June 3!