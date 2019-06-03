Paris Brosnan Recruits Dad Pierce To Help Host FEED Supper Event

Paris Brosnan poses with parents Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan during a FEED Supper event at their home held last week in Malibu, Calif.

The family partnered with Clarins and FEED founder Lauren Bush Lauren for the event, and welcomed 60 guests, who had the opportunity to directly connect with Lauren and help her spread the words.

“In every culture food connects us. It is a sign of hospitality, of warmth of love and tradition. Sharing a meal together for such a great cause was an honor” Paris shared about the event. “Coming from where I do – I never had to worry about where my next meal would come from and I feel very lucky in that respect.”

FEED has a simple goal: to end hunger by selling products with a set donation built in to the price. Anyone can sign up to host an event that raises meals, which are then donated to kids around the world.

Just last week, the Supper donations were combined with the ClarinsUSA.com donations, and they helped to provide over 10,000 school meals for children.