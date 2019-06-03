Patrick J. Adams Will Return to 'Suits' for Final Season!

Patrick J. Adams is going to be reprising his role of Mike Ross in the final season of Suits!

Deadline reports that Patrick will appear in episode five after “he gets involved in a case that puts him toe to toe with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl).”

“I couldn’t be happier to be part of the final chapter of Suits. I’ve missed my TV family, and am looking forward to seeing what kind of trouble Mike Ross can stir up at the firm one last time,” Patrick said. “But if the wardrobe department thinks they’re getting back the suits I stole when I left, they’re going to be very disappointed.”

And will Meghan Markle, who used to star on the show, be referenced in the final seasons?

“Since they both left, If you take a look throughput season 8 and 9, people refer to both Mike and Rachel, even before he comes back. When he comes back, I do believe there is a little update on Rachel,” showrunner Aaron Korsh added.