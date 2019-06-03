Priyanka Chopra Responds to Critics Who Think She 'Overshared' Photos of Her Wedding to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas received some heat online after sharing photos from a few of their different wedding ceremonies after getting married.

If you don’t know, the couple had a few celebrations, and they happily shared photos from their special moments online!

“If I wasn’t a famous person and I’d just got married, don’t you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband?” Priyanka told the Sunday Times when asked about the backlash to her sharing the photos.

She continued, “Just because I’m famous, don’t I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I’m using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it’s the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal.”