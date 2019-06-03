'Queer Eye' Fab Five Step Out for FYC Screening!

The Queer Eye Fab Five buddy up for photos as they arrive at the Queer Eye Emmy For Your Consideration Screening on Sunday night (June 2) at the DGA Theater in New York City.

The guys – Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski – stepped out in style to promote their hit Netflix series.

Earlier this year, the Fab Five traveled to Toyko where they filmed the four-episode special titled Queer Eye: We’re In Japan!, which will be premiering later this year.

All three seasons of Queer Eye are available for streaming on Netflix now.

