Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 11:00 am

Richest Celebrities in America 2019 - See Who's a Billionaire in Hollywood!

Next Slide »

Richest Celebrities in America 2019 - See Who's a Billionaire in Hollywood!

With the news that Jay-Z just gained billionaire status, we have compiled a list of all the celebs who are officially billionaires.

There are six Hollywood celebs – all based in America – who have earned a place on this list for their business savvy and ability to earn quite a bit of money in their lifetime.

This list includes Jay-Z (of course), a reality star, a major Hollywood director, and, the richest person on this list is worth over $5 billion!

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities are billionaires…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Random, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dwyane Wade gives emotional commencement speech at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School graduation - TMZ
  • Find out when Descendents 3 will premiere - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Jackson's lawyer weighs in on controversial Leaving Neverland doc - TooFab
  • This actress had to lie to get her role in Ma - Just Jared Jr