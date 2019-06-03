Richest Celebrities in America 2019 - See Who's a Billionaire in Hollywood!

With the news that Jay-Z just gained billionaire status, we have compiled a list of all the celebs who are officially billionaires.

There are six Hollywood celebs – all based in America – who have earned a place on this list for their business savvy and ability to earn quite a bit of money in their lifetime.

This list includes Jay-Z (of course), a reality star, a major Hollywood director, and, the richest person on this list is worth over $5 billion!

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities are billionaires…