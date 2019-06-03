Robert Pattinson's Batman Will Get a Film Trilogy!
By now, we all know that Robert Pattinson was chosen to play Batman in the upcoming movie The Batman.
But, did you know that director Matt Reeves is planning a trilogy of films?!
Matt opened up to THR earlier this year about what his take on the character will be.
“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Matt said.
“It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films,” he added. “The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”