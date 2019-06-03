Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Rumors have been swirling about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk‘s relationship.

There could be trouble in paradise for the longtime couple, according to Page Six. The outlet reports that their relationship is “hanging by a thread.”

Bradley and Irina began dating in 2015 and they welcomed their daughter Lea into the world in 2017.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” a source said. “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

There have been reports about relationship trouble for the couple several times in the past as well. The couple made their last red carpet appearance together at the Oscars back in February and Irina went solo at the Met Gala last month.