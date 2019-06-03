Ruth Wilson Is Dark Lady at Drama Desk Awards 2019!

Top Stories
Mon, 03 June 2019 at 11:54 am

Ruth Wilson strikes a pose on the red carpet in an all black ensemble at the 2019 Drama Desk Awards held at the Steinway Hall on Sunday (June 2) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Mrs. Wilson actress was nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in King Lear on Broadway.

The event, hosted for the fourth year by Torch Song‘s Michael Urie, honored outstanding achievement by professional theatre artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway.

Tootsie and Hadestown led the pack for musicals, while The Prom took home the top prize for Outstanding Musical.

FYI: Ruth is wearing an ERDEM top and skirt.
