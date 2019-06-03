Samira Wiley Opens Up About Gay Characters on Television

Samira Wiley looks stunning on the cover of Nylon‘s June Pride issue, available now.

Here’s what the 32-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her audition for Handmaid’s Tale: “There was no part of me that expected I was going to get a call back for the role. I was worried I was not even going to remember the lines. I actually think—this is a little embarrassing, but my standards are really like this—I couldn’t remember all of the lines. And so, when I did the audition, I just held the paper, a little shaky in my hand. But, I don’t know, I guess they saw something, and they called me back.”

On gay characters on television: “There are only a couple of choices. They’re going to f**k, or they’re going to fight.”

On her advocacy: “I’m just about women and queer women opening the door. Keep opening the door.”

