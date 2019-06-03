Top Stories
Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

Kate Middleton & Prince William Skip the Photo Op During Trump's Royal Visit

Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Mon, 03 June 2019 at 6:15 pm

Samira Wiley Opens Up About Gay Characters on Television

Samira Wiley looks stunning on the cover of Nylon‘s June Pride issue, available now.

Here’s what the 32-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her audition for Handmaid’s Tale: “There was no part of me that expected I was going to get a call back for the role. I was worried I was not even going to remember the lines. I actually think—this is a little embarrassing, but my standards are really like this—I couldn’t remember all of the lines. And so, when I did the audition, I just held the paper, a little shaky in my hand. But, I don’t know, I guess they saw something, and they called me back.”

On gay characters on television: “There are only a couple of choices. They’re going to f**k, or they’re going to fight.”

On her advocacy: “I’m just about women and queer women opening the door. Keep opening the door.”

For more from Samira, visit Nylon.com.

samira wiley nylon magazine cover 01
samira wiley nylon magazine cover 02
samira wiley nylon magazine cover 03
samira wiley nylon magazine cover 04
samira wiley nylon magazine cover 05

Photos: Kate Owen
