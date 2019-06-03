Shailene Woodley, Yara Shahidi, & Lili Reinhart Wear Chic Outfits at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019!

Shailene Woodley, Yara Shahidi, and Lili Reinhart walk the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night (June 3) at the Brooklyn Museum of Art in New York City.

More stars in attendance at the event included Kat Graham, Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink, and Booksmart‘s Beanie Feldstein.

Yara was among the stars who presented during the awards ceremony.

FYI: Shailene is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress. Yara is wearing a Monse top, pants, and shoes. Lili is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry. Beanie is wearing a Kate Spade dress and Jennifer Fisher jewelry. Sadie is wearing a Kate Spade dress. Kat is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, Gianvito Rossi shoes, and Ilene Joy jewelry.

