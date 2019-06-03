Top Stories
Here's How Jessie J Responded When Asked If She's In Love with Channing Tatum

How Is Felicity Huffman Doing After Pleading Guilty? New Photos Show Her Current Mood!

Television Shows That Are Ending Next Year & Have Only Been Renewed for 1 Final Season!

There are a handful of television shows that have been renewed for one final season that will air from 2019-2020.

Those TV shows will not be back on the air in the 2020-2021 season and the networks have already confirmed that these shows have been cancelled after their upcoming seasons.

There are some big fan favorite shows on this list, and it’s definitely surprising to see some of these shows cancelled. Some of the programs include Supernatural on The CW, Modern Family on ABC, and many more.

Click through the slideshow to see which TV shows only have one more season left on the air…
